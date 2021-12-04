Newcastle 1 - Burnley 0:Home win for Newcastle as they ease past Burnley 1-0

Burnley fell to an away defeat at the hands of Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Newcastle wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Norwich City. Burnley, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, both teams are on 10 points and occupy 19th and 18th places respectively after 15 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Magpies, with a goal from Callum Wilson just before half-time Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Newcastle, Federico Fernandez and Jacob Murphy, came on for Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin. Burnley brought on Matej Vydra, Connor Roberts and Jay Rodriguez, to replace Maxwel Cornet, Matthew Lowton and Johann Gudmundsson.

There were bookings for Javi Manquillo from Newcastle, and Nathan Collins, for Burnley.

Newcastle will next travel to Leicester City, while Burnley will face West Ham United at home.