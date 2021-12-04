Milan 2 - Salernitana 0:Points secure for Milan as they ease past Salernitana 2-0

AC Milan snatched all three points from Salernitana in a 2-0 victory on Saturday, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Milan were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Salernitana lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Juventus. Following today's result, Milan are in 1st place, with 38 points from 16 matches, while Salernitana sit in 20th, with 8 points from 16.

Rossoneri started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with an early goal from Franck Kessie in the 5th minute. Milan then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Alexis Saelemaekers, 18 minutes in, to take a 2-0 lead into half time. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 2-0 at full time.

For Milan, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Junior Messias, Fode Toure and Sandro Tonali, came on for Pietro Pellegri, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez and Franck Kessie. Salernitana brought on Grigoris Kastanos, Federico Bonazzoli, Milan Djuric, Wajdi Kechrida and Pawel Jaroszynski, to replace Francesco Di Tacchio, Simy, Franck Ribery, Nadir Zortea and Luca Ranieri.

There were bookings for Tiemoue Bakayoko from Milan, and Francesco Di Tacchio and Milan Djuric, for Salernitana.

Salernitana and Milan will next play away to Fiorentina and Udinese respectively.