Hoffenheim 3 - Frankfurt 2:Hoffenheim take the points and enjoy a home win against Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt on away loss to Hoffenheim at the Pre Zero Arena on Saturday. Both Hoffenheim and Frankfurt arrived fresh from some positive results. Hoffenheim were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Greuther Fürth away (6-3), the other to RB Leipzig at home (2-0). Frankfurt were coming from consecutive wins against Union Berlin and SC Freiburg. As it stands, Hoffenheim are in 4th place on the table and has 23 points while Frankfurt sit in 13th with 18 points after 14 matches.

Frankfurt started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Rafael Borre, 15 minutes in. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Dennis Geiger, 24 minutes in brought Hoffenheim level. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Georginio Rutter at the 30 minute mark. The score at half time was 2-1.

From Kraichgau region continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Diadie Samassekou at the 59 minute mark. The Eagles in turn, then responded, at 72 minutes increasing their lead with an effort from Goncalo Paciencia. The game ended with a 3-2 win for Hoffenheim.

For Hoffenheim, Angelo Stiller, Andrej Kramaric, Sargis Adamyan, Havard Nordtveit and Christoph Baumgartner, came on for Dennis Geiger, Munas Dabbur, Georginio Rutter, Diadie Samassekou and Ihlas Bebou. Frankfurt brought on Goncalo Paciencia, Jens Hauge, Sebastian Rode and Ragnar Ache, to replace Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada, Kristijan Jakic and Timothy Chandler.

There were bookings for Dennis Geiger and Diadie Samassekou from Hoffenheim, and Djibril Sow and Goncalo Paciencia, for Frankfurt.

Hoffenheim will play their next fixture away against SC Freiburg, while Frankfurt will face Bayer Leverkusen at home.