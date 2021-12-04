Barca 0 - Betis 1:Visitors stun Barca, as Betis secure a 1-0 victory

Barca on home loss to Real Betis at the Nou Camp on Saturday. Both Barca and Betis arrived on the back of wins. Barca had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Villarreal away (3-1), the other to Espanyol at home (1-0) while Betis were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Levante and Elche. As the table looks today, Barca and Betis are 7th, (23 points) and 3rd, (30 points), in the table respectively, after 16 matches.

After a goalless first half, Betis continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Juanmi giving The Green-and-Whites the lead, 79 minutes in, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Barca, Riqui Puig, Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie De Jong, Luuk De Jong and Gerard Pique, came on for Gavi, Philippe Coutinho, Nicolas Gonzalez, Clement Lenglet and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli. Betis replaced Cristian Tello, William Carvalho and Borja Iglesias with Aitor Ruibal, Willian Jose and Juanmi.

There were bookings for Nicolas Gonzalez from Barca, and Willian Jose and Guido Rodriguez, for Betis.

Barca will play away against Osasuna, while Betis will face Real Sociedad at home.