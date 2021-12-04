Augsburg 2 - Bochum 3:Bochum ease past Augsburg with a 3-2 victory away

Augsburg fell to a home defeat at the hands of Bochum at the WWK Arena on Saturday. Augsburg arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against BSC whilst Bochum were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against SC Freiburg. As it stands, Augsburg are in 16th place on the table and has 13 points while Bochum sit in 10th with 19 points after 14 matches.

Bochum started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Sebastian Polter, 23 minutes in. The momentum was now with Bochum, who then scored again through a goal from Gerrit Holtmann at the 40 minute mark to establish a 2-0. Bochum then netted again and increased their lead thanks to a second effort from Sebastian Polter just before half-time, which saw the first half end 0-3.

Fuggerstädter took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Michael Gregoritsch at the 57 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a penalty goal from Daniel Caligiuri just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-2.

For Augsburg, Fredrik Jensen, Michael Gregoritsch, Jan Moravek, Florian Niederlechner and Sergio Cordova, came on for Raphael Framberger, Andi Zeqiri, Arne Maier, Ruben Vargas and Andre Hahn. Bochum brought on Milos Pantovic, Robert Tesche, Silvere Ganvoula, Christopher Antwi-Adjej and Maxim Leitsch, to replace Takuma Asano, Eduard Lowen, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann and Elvis Rexhbecaj.

The referee booked two players from Bochum, Danilo Soares and Elvis Rexhbecaj.

Augsburg will play their next fixture away against FC Köln, while Bochum will face Borussia Dortmund at home.