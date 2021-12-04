Atleti 1 - Mallorca 2:Mallorca return home with all 3 points, after beating Atleti 2-1

Mallorca beat Atletico Madrid with a thumping 2-1 victory on Saturday at Wanda Metropolitano. Atleti were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Cádiz away (4-1), the other to Osasuna at home (1-0) whilst Mallorca secured a point against Getafe in their previous match. As things stand, Atleti and Mallorca currently occupy 4th and 12th spots in the league, with 29 points and 19 points respectively after 16 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Atleti took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Matheus Cunha giving Los Colchoneros the lead, 68 minutes in. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Franco Russo, 80 minutes in, brought Mallorca level. However they weren't finished yet and Take made it 2-1 just before the final whistle to make it 2-1.

For Atleti, Mario Hermoso, Joao Felix, Thomas Lemar, Sime Vrsaljko and Luis Suarez, came on for Stefan Savic, Rodrigo De Paul, Antoine Griezmann, Matheus Cunha and Angel Correa. Mallorca brought on Rodrigo Battaglia, Angel Rodriguez, Take, Fernando Nino and Aleksandar Sedlar, to replace Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Abdon, Antonio Sanchez, Iddrisu Baba and Kang In Lee.

There were bookings for Felipe and Renan Lodi from Atleti, and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Pablo Maffeo, Iddrisu Baba, Franco Russo and Manolo Reina, for Mallorca.

Atleti will next play R Madrid away, with Mallorca facing Celta Vigo at home.