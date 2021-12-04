Arminia 1 - Cologne 1:Victory beyond reach for Arminia, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Cologne

On Saturday, Arminia and Cologne were held to a 1-1 draw at the Schüco Arena. Arminia were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Bayern Munich. Cologne, on the other hand, were coming off the back of a 4-1 win against B Mönchengladbach. As the table looks today, Arminia are in 17th place, with 10 points from 14 matches, while Cologne sit in 9th, with 19 points from 14.

Cologne scored first, with a goal from Salih Ozcan in the 17th minute, to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

The Blues took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Bryan Lasme finding the net at the 59 minute mark and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Arminia, Bryan Lasme, Robin Hack and Florian Kruger, came on for Fabian Kunze, Patrick Wimmer and Fabian Klos. Cologne brought on Sebastian Andersson, Jan Thielmann, Kingsley Ehizibue and Louis Schaub, to replace Anthony Modeste, Ondrej Duda, Kingsley Schindler and Florian Kainz.

There were bookings for Fabian Kunze from Arminia, and Kingsley Schindler, for Cologne.

Arminia will next play BSC away, with Cologne facing Augsburg at home.