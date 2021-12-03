Union Berlin 2 - Leipzig 1:Union Berlin beat RB Leipzig 2-1 at the An der Alten Försterei Stadium

RB Leipzig fell to an away defeat at the hands of Union Berlin at the An der Alten Försterei Stadium on Friday. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Union Berlin were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt. Leipzig lost 3-1 in the last match they played against Bayer Leverkusen. As it stands, Union Berlin and Leipzig currently occupy 4th and 8th spots in the league, with 23 points and 18 points respectively after 14 matches.

Union Berlin dominated the first half, with a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi early in the first half. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Christopher Nkunku equalised for Leipzig in the 13th minute. The score at half time was 1-1.

Union Berlin rallied after this and were rewarded, thanks to Timo Baumgartl giving The Iron Ones the lead at the 57 minute mark. The game ended 2-1 to Union Berlin.

For Union Berlin, Genki Haraguchi, Kevin Behrens and Andreas Voglsammer, came on for Max Kruse, Taiwo Awoniyi and Sheraldo Becker. Leipzig brought on Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl, Mohamed Simakan and Brian Brobbey, to replace Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad Laimer, Lukas Klostermann and Dominik Szoboszlai.

There were bookings for Rani Khedira from Union Berlin, and Dominik Szoboszlai, for Leipzig.

Union Berlin will next travel to Greuther Fürth, while Leipzig will face B Mönchengladbach at home.