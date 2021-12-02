Torino 2 - Empoli 2:Torino fail to take all three points, after 2-2 draw with Empoli

Torino were held to 2-2 draw by Empoli down on Thursday at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino. Torino were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Roma. Empoli were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Fiorentina in their last match. As the table looks today, Torino are in 13th place, with 18 points from 15 matches, while Empoli sit in 11th, with 20 points from 15.

The first half of the game started well for The Bull, thanks to a goal from Tommaso Pobega at the 10 minute mark. Torino looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Marko Pjaca in the 15th minute to establish a 2-0. Empoli in turn, then responded, at 34 minutes increasing their lead with an effort from Simone Romagnoli. The first half ended 2-1.

Azzurri took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Andrea La Mantia at the 72 minute mark and seeing the game end 2-2.

For Torino, Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Simone Zaza and Armando Izzo, came on for Marko Pjaca, Dennis Praet, Antonio Sanabria and Ola Aina. Empoli brought on Nedim Bajrami, Nicolas Haas, Fabiano Parisi, Andrea La Mantia and Leonardo Mancuso, to replace Filippo Bandinelli, Szymon Zurkowski, Riccardo Marchizza, Federico Di Francesco and Andrea Pinamonti.

The referee booked five players. Ola Aina from Torino, who saw yellow cards and Wilfried Stephane Singo, sent off with a red, as well as for Empoli Filippo Bandinelli, Riccardo Marchizza and Sebastiano Luperto received yellows.

Torino will play their next fixture away against Cagliari, while Empoli will face Udinese at home.