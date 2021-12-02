Spurs 2 - Brentford 0:Win for Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as they beat Brentford 2-0

Tottenham Hotspur strolled past Brentford with a 2-0 win on Thursday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both Spurs and Brentford arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Spurs were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Brentford, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Everton. As it stands, Spurs and Brentford sit 6th, (22 points) and 12th, (16 points), in the table respectively, after 14 matches.

The Lilywhites started the game well, thanks to Sergi Canos finding the net, 12 minutes in, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Spurs continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Heung Min Son in the 65th minute, leaving the final score at 2-0.

As for substitutions, for Spurs, Harry Winks, Japhet Tanganga and Steven Bergwijn, came on for Lucas Moura, Emerson and Heung Min Son, Brentford brought on Shandon Baptiste, Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen to replace Frank Onyeka, Sergi Canos and Vitaly Janelt.

Spurs will next play Norwich City at home, with Brentford facing Leeds United away.