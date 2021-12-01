Win for Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, as they beat Spezia 2-0

Spezia Calcio on away loss to Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday. Inter were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches against Venezia away and Napoli at home, by 2-0 and 3-2 respectively. Spezia lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Bologna. As things stand, Inter are in 2nd place, with 34 points from 15 matches, while Spezia sit in 17th, with 11 points from 15.

Nerazzurri started the game well, with Roberto Gagliardini finding the net, at 36 minutes and seeing the first half out 1-0.

Inter continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Lautaro Martinez finding the net at the 58 minute mark. The game ended 2-0.

For Inter, Stefano Sensi, Edin Dzeko, Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Matias Vecino, came on for Hakan Calhanoglu, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa, Roberto Gagliardini and Marcelo Brozovic. Spezia replaced Kelvin Amian, Arkadiusz Reca, Viktor Kovalenko, Jacopo Sala and Eddie Salcedo for Salva Ferrer, Simone Bastoni, Giulio Maggiore, Mehdi Bourabia and Daniele Verde.

There were bookings for Lautaro Martinez from Inter. For Spezia, Rey Manaj and Jakub Kiwior saw yellow.

Inter will next play Roma away, with Spezia facing Sassuolo at home.