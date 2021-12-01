Visitors leave with nothing as RMA see off Athletic Bilbao in 1-0 victory

R Madrid defeat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu. RMA were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Seville at home (2-1), the other to Granada away (4-1). Athletic Bilbao are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, RMA and Athletic Bilbao currently occupy 1st and 8th spots in the league, with 36 points and 20 points respectively after 9 matches.

RMA started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Karim Benzema finding the net just before half-time With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For RMA, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Nacho, came on for Marco Asensio, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez. Athletic Bilbao replaced Oscar De Marcos, Nicholas Williams, Oihan Sancet, Alex Berenguer and Mikel Vesga with Inigo Lekue, Unai Vencedor, Raul Garcia, Iker Muniain and Dani Garcia.

There were bookings for Luka Modric and Casemiro from RMA. For Athletic Bilbao, Oier Zarraga, Inigo Lekue and Inaki Williams saw yellow.

Athletic Bilbao and RMA will next play away to Getafe and Real Sociedad respectively.