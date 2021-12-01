Travelling Roma are humbled in a 1-0 defeat by Bologna

Bologna snatched all three points from Roma in a narrow 1-0 victory on Wednesday, at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. Both Bologna and Roma arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Bologna were looking to pick up points, following a 1-0 victory against Spezia Calcio while Roma were coming from consecutive wins against Torino and Genoa. After today's result, Bologna are currently 8th with 24 points from 15 matches, while Roma sit in 5th, with 25 points from 15.

Bologna started the game well, thanks to Mattias Svanberg finding the net at the 35 minute mark to see out the first half 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Bologna, Nicola Sansone, Lorenzo De Silvestri and Emanuel Vignato, came on for Marko Arnautovic, Andreas Olsen and Nicolas Dominguez. Roma brought on Carles Perez, Eldor Shomurodov, Bryan Cristante and Matias Vina, to replace Amadou Diawara, Stephan El Shaarawy, Jordan Veretout and Gianluca Mancini.

There were bookings for Roberto Soriano, Lukasz Skorupski and Nicola Sansone from Bologna, and Tammy Abraham, Carles Perez, Nicolo Zaniolo and Rick Karsdorp, for Roma.

Roma and Bologna will next play at home to Internazionale and Fiorentina respectively.