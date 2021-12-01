Manchester City celebrate 2-1 victory against Aston Villa

Villa on Wednesday lost to Manchester City on a home defeat at Villa Park. Both Villa and Man City arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Villa were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Crystal Palace away (2-1), the other to Brighton & Hove Albion at home (2-0). Man City were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against West Ham United and Everton. As the table looks today, Villa are currently 13th with 16 points from 14 matches, while Man City sit in 2nd, with 32 points from 14.

Cityzens started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Ruben Dias giving Man City the lead, 27 minutes in. The momentum was now with Man City, who then scored again through a goal from Bernardo Silva at the 43 minute mark to establish a 2-0. Villa in turn, then responded just before half-time increasing their lead with an effort from Ollie Watkins, finalising the first half 1-2. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 2-1 at full time.

For Villa, Ashley Young, Caleb Chukwuemeka and Morgan Sanson, came on for Leon Bailey, Matt Targett and Marvelous Nakamba. Man City brought on Jack Grealish, to replace Gabriel Jesus.

Villa will next play Leicester City at home, with Man City facing Watford away.