Liverpool deliver an emphatic win, scoring 4 at Goodison Park

Everton fell to a home defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Goodison Park on Wednesday. Everton were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Brentford whilst Liverpool were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Southampton and Arsenal. After today's result, Everton are in 14th place on the table and has 15 points while Liverpool sit in 3rd with 31 points after 14 matches.

The Reds started well, with Jordan Henderson opening the rout, 9 minutes in. Liverpool looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Mohamed Salah at the 19 minute mark to establish a 2-0. However, The Toffees secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Demarai Gray at the 38 minute mark, to take a 1-2 lead into half time.

Liverpool continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Mohamed Salah finding the net again in the 64th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Diogo Jota made it 4-1 at the 79 minute mark to make it 4-1.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Everton, Anthony Gordon, Fabian Delph and Cenk Tosun, came on for Salomon Rondon, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, Liverpool brought on James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino to replace Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

There were bookings for Andros Townsend, Allan, Lucas Digne and Demarai Gray from Everton, and Thiago, Andy Robertson and Virgil Van Dijk, for Liverpool.

Everton will next play Arsenal at home, with Liverpool facing Wolverhampton Wanderers away.