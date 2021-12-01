Chelsea cruise past Watford, in a 2-1 away win

Watford were defeated at home by Chelsea at Vicarage Road on Wednesday. Watford arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Leicester City. Chelsea, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Watford are in 17th place, with 13 points from 14 matches, while Chelsea sit in 1st, with 33 points from 14.

It was an impressive opening from The Blues, thanks to a goal from Mason Mount, 29 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Emmanuel Dennis equalised for Watford just before half-time. The score at half time was 1-1.

Chelsea continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Hakim Ziyech at the 72 minute mark, leaving the final score at 2-1.

Watford brought on Danny Rose, Juraj Kucka and Jeremy Ngakia for Adam Masina, Imran Louza and Tom Cleverley. Chelsea brought on Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku, to replace Saul Niguez, Trevoh Chalobah and Cesar Azpilicueta.

There were bookings for Imran Louza, William Troost-Ekong, Tom Cleverley and Danny Rose from Watford, and Saul Niguez, Marcos Alonso and Hakim Ziyech, for Chelsea.

Watford will play their next fixture at home against Manchester City, while Chelsea will face West Ham United away.