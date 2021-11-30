Travelling Palace are humbled in a 1-0 defeat by Leeds

Leeds enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Tuesday. Leeds wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game. Palace lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Aston Villa. Following today's result, Leeds and Palace sit 15th, (15 points) and 12th, (16 points), spots respectively, after 14 matches.

After a goalless first half, Leeds piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Raphinha finding the net just before the final whistle. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 1-0.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Leeds, Junior Firpo, Rodrigo Moreno and Charlie Cresswell, came on for Pascal Struijk, Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts, Palace brought on Christian Benteke, Will Hughes and Michael Olise to replace Odsonne Edouard, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew.

There were bookings for Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw from Leeds. For Palace, Joel Ward, Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi saw yellow.

Leeds will play at home against Brentford, while Palace will face Manchester United away.