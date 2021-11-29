Osasuna and Elche share the honours after a 1-1 draw

Osasuna were held to 1-1 draw by Elche down on Monday at the Estadio El Sadar. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Osasuna arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Atletico Madrid. Elche, on the other hand, lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Real Betis. As things stand, Osasuna are in 10th place on the table and has 20 points while Elche sit in 17th with 12 points after 15 matches.

Osasuna dominated the first half, with Ante Budimir finding the net early in the first half. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Fidel equalised for Elche, 19 minutes in, which saw the first half end 1-1. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Osasuna, Darko Brasanac, Roberto Torres, Ezequiel Avila and Manu Sanchez, came on for Oier, Kike Barja, Ante Budimir and Ruben Garcia. Elche replaced Ivan Marcone, Fidel, Helibelton Palacios and Lucas Perez for Gerard Gumbau, Josan, Antonio Barragan and Raúl Guti.

There were bookings for Manu Sanchez from Osasuna. For Elche, Fidel, Ivan Marcone and Omar Mascarell saw yellow.

Osasuna will next play Levante away, with Elche facing Cádiz at home.