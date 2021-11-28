Visiting Levante cannot avoid defeat by Betis

Betis enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Levante at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Betis were looking to continue their run, following a 3-0 victory against Elche. Levante, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Athletic Bilbao. After today's result, Betis are in 6th place, with 24 points from 15 matches, while Levante sit in 20th, with 7 points from 15.

The Frogs started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Shkodran Mustafi finding the net early in the first half, which saw the first half end 0-1.

Betis started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, thanks to Juanmi finding the net at the 54 minute mark. The momentum was now with The Green-and-Whites, who then scored again through a effort from Juanmi, 63 minutes in to establish a 2-1. Betis then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a hat trick effort from Juanmi at the 81 minute mark with a final score of 3-1.

For Betis, Edgar Gonzalez, William Carvalho and Diego Lainez, came on for Aitor Ruibal, Juanmi and Nabil Fekir. Levante brought on Roberto Soldado, to replace Jorge De Frutos Sebastian.

There were bookings for Victor Ruiz and Nabil Fekir from Betis. For Levante, Ruben Vezo, Roger Marti and Mickael Malsa saw yellow.

Betis will next travel to Barcelona, while Levante will face Osasuna at home.