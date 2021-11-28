Udinese and Genoa fail to find the net

Udinese were held to 0-0 draw by Genoa down on Sunday at the Stadio Friuli. Both Udinese and Genoa came from defeats in their previous league games. Udinese arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing 2-1 to Torino in their last match. Genoa, on the other hand, lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Roma. As the table looks today, Udinese are in 14th place, with 15 points from 14 matches, while Genoa sit in 18th, with 10 points from 14.

For Udinese, Ignacio Pussetto, Lazar Samardzic, Nehuen Perez, Jean-Victor Makengo and Isaac Success, came on for Roberto Pereyra, Bram Nuytinck, Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan and Gerard Deulofeu. Genoa brought on Paolo Ghiglione, Goran Pandev, Hernani and Abdoulaye Toure, to replace Stefano Sabelli, Flavio Junior Bianchi, Milan Badelj and Stefano Sturaro.

There were bookings for Nahuel Molina, Jean-Victor Makengo and Ignacio Pussetto from Udinese. For Genoa, Johan Vasquez, Stefano Sabelli, Paolo Ghiglione and Nicolo Rovella saw yellow.

Udinese will next travel to Lazio, while Genoa will face AC Milan at home.