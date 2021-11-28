Travelling Union Berlin are humbled in a 2-1 defeat by Frankfurt

Frankfurt enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Union Berlin at the Commerzbank Arena on Sunday. Both sides arrived at the challenge after previous wins. Frankfurt were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the SC Freiburg away (2-0), the other to Greuther Fürth away (2-1). Union Berlin were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against BSC in their last match. As the table looks today, Frankfurt and Union Berlin currently occupy 12th and 6th spots in the table, with 18 points and 20 points respectively after 13 matches.

Frankfurt started strongly in the first half, thanks to Djibril Sow finding the net at the 22 minute mark. They then managed to see out the first half 1-0.

The Iron Ones took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Max Kruse in the 62nd minute. The Eagles managed to edge ahead with a goal from Evan N`Dicka just before the final whistle so at full time it was 2-1 to Frankfurt.

For Frankfurt, Goncalo Paciencia and Ragnar Ache, came on for Rafael Borre and Jesper Lindstrom. Union Berlin brought on Julian Ryerson, Sheraldo Becker, Andreas Voglsammer, Levin Oztunali and Niko Giesselmann, to replace Rani Khedira, Genki Haraguchi, Taiwo Awoniyi, Max Kruse and Bastian Oczipka.

The referee booked Grischa Promel, Robin Knoche, Andreas Luthe and Sheraldo Becker for Union Berlin.

Frankfurt will next travel to Hoffenheim, while Union Berlin will face RB Leipzig at home.