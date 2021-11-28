Spezia Calcio succumb to Bologna with 1-0 defeat at Dino Manuzzi

Bologna enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Spezia at Dino Manuzzi on Sunday. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Spezia were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Atalanta. Bologna were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Venezia. As it stands, Spezia are in 17th place, with 11 points from 14 matches, while Bologna sit in 9th, with 21 points from 14.

After a goalless first half, The Greyhounds continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Marko Arnautovic in the 83rd minute and seeing the game end 1-0.

For Spezia, Ebrima Colley, Jacopo Sala, Eddie Salcedo, Kevin Agudelo and Salva Ferrer, came on for David Strelec, Arkadiusz Reca, Janis Antiste, Viktor Kovalenko and Kelvin Amian. Bologna brought on Emanuel Vignato, Andreas Olsen, Nicola Sansone, Kevin Bonifazi and Ibrahima Mbaye, to replace Mattias Svanberg, Riccardo Orsolini, Musa Barrow, Nicolas Dominguez and Marko Arnautovic.

There were bookings for Arkadiusz Reca, Eddie Salcedo and M'bala Nzola from Spezia. For Bologna, Marko Arnautovic saw yellow.

Spezia will next play Internazionale away, with Bologna facing Roma at home.