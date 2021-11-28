Points secure for Roma as they ease past Torino 1-0

Roma snatched all three points from Torino in a 1-0 victory on Sunday, at the Stadio Olympico. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Roma were looking to continue their run, following a 2-0 victory against Genoa. Torino, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Udinese in their last match. After today's result, Roma are in 5th place on the table and has 25 points while Torino sit in 13th with 17 points after 14 matches.

Giallorossi started the game well, thanks to a goal from Tammy Abraham at the 32 minute mark. They then managed to see out the first half 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Roma, Carles Perez, Matias Vina and Marash Kumbulla, came on for Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stephan El Shaarawy and Carles Perez. Torino brought on David Zima, Daniele Baselli, Marko Pjaca, Simone Zaza and Antonio Sanabria, to replace Koffi Djidji, Alessandro Buongiorno, Dennis Praet, Mergim Vojvoda and Andrea Belotti.

There were bookings for Roger Ibanez and Marash Kumbulla from Roma, and Tommaso Pobega, for Torino.

Roma will next travel to Bologna, while Torino will face Empoli at home.