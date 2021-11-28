Manchester City take all 3 points, after 2-1 victory against West Ham United

West Ham United fell to an away defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Man City were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Everton at home (3-0), the other to Manchester United away (2-0). The Hammers lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Wolverhampton Wanderers. As the table looks today, Man City and The Hammers are 2nd, (29 points) and 4th, (23 points), in the table respectively, after 13 matches.

Cityzens started the first half well, thanks to Ilkay Gundogan giving Man City the lead, at 33 minutes to see out the first half 1-0.

Man City continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Fernandinho finding the net in the 90th minute. In the end though, The Irons just before the final whistle hit back though following a Manuel Lanzini goal. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-1 to Man City.

For Man City, Fernandinho, came on for Raheem Sterling. The Hammers brought on Manuel Lanzini, Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen, to replace Said Benrahma, Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku.

The referee booked Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo for Man City.

Man City will play away against Aston Villa, while The Hammers will face Brighton & Hove Albion at home.