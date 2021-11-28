Home fans rewarded with a 1-0 win, as Espanyol beat Real

On Sunday, Real Sociedad suffer an away defeat to Espanyol at Rcde Stadium. Espanyol were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Barcelona. Real are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Espanyol are in 9th place, with 20 points from 15 matches, while Real sit in 2nd, with 29 points from 15.

After an un-eventful first half, Budgerigars piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Yangel Herrera giving Espanyol the lead in the 77th minute and seeing the game end 1-0.

For Espanyol, Nicolas Melamed Ribaudo, Manu Morlanes, Miguelon, Wu Lei and Loren Moron, came on for Adri Embarba, Keidi Bare, Aleix Vidal, Javi Puado and Raul De Tomas. Real brought on Alexander Isak, Ander Barrenetxea and Robert Navarro, to replace Alexander Sorloth, Portu and Ander Guevara.

There were bookings for Aleix Vidal from Espanyol. For Real, Alexander Sorloth saw yellow.

Espanyol will next travel to Rayo Vallecano, while Real will face R Madrid at home.