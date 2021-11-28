Depleted squad costs Cádiz a heavy loss at home

Atletico Madrid enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Cádiz at Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Sunday. Cádiz were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 4-0 to Getafe. Atleti, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Osasuna. As the table looks today, Cádiz are currently 17th with 12 points from 15 matches, while Atleti sit in 2nd, with 29 points from 15.

After an un-eventful first half, Los Colchoneros continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Thomas Lemar finding the net after 56 minutes. The momentum was now with Atleti, who then scored again through a goal from Antoine Griezmann in the 70th minute to establish a 2-0. The momentum was now with Atleti, who then scored again through a goal from Angel Correa, 76 minutes in to establish a 3-0. The momentum was now with Atleti, who then scored again through a goal from Matheus Cunha, at 86 minutes to establish a 4-0. In the end though, Cádiz secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Anthony Lozano just before the final whistle so at full time it was 4-1 to Atleti.

For Cádiz, Alvaro Negredo, Santiago Arzamendia, Ivan Alejo, Fali and Alvaro Bastida, came on for Alberto Perea, Ruben Sobrino, Salvi Sanchez, Jens Jonsson and Alex. Atleti brought on Felipe, Matheus Cunha and Angel Correa, to replace Jose Gimenez, Luis Suarez and Thomas Lemar.

The referee booked Alex and Jens Jonsson for Cádiz.

Cádiz will next play Elche away, with Atleti facing Mallorca at home.