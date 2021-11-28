Chelsea fail to take all three points, after 1-1 draw with Man U

Chelsea were held to 1-1 draw by Man U down on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were looking to pick up points, following a 3-0 victory against Leicester City. Man U were beaten 4-1 in the previous match against Watford. At the moment, Chelsea are in 1st place on the table and has 30 points while Man U sit in 8th with 18 points after 13 matches.

After a goalless first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Man U who started the second half well, thanks to an early goal from Jadon Sancho in the 50th minute. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Jorginho equalised for Chelsea in the 69th minute. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Chelsea, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku, came on for Marcos Alonso, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner, Man U brought on Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesse Lingard and Donny Van De Beek, to replace Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

There were bookings for Reece James and Jorginho from Chelsea. For Man U, Scott Mctominay, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Bailly saw yellow.

Chelsea will next travel to Watford, while Man U will face Arsenal at home.