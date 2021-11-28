Bayer Leverkusen squeeze past RB Leipzig in 3-1 victory at Red Bull Arena

Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 win over RB Leipzig on Sunday, was hard fought at Red Bull Arena. Leipzig were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Hoffenheim. Bayer were coming off the back of a 1-0 win against Bochum. As it stands, Leipzig are in 8th place on the table and has 18 points while Bayer sit in 3rd with 24 points after 13 matches.

Bayer started strongly in the first half, thanks to Florian Wirtz giving The Company's Eleven the lead, 21 minutes in. Bayer then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Moussa Diaby at the 34 minute mark to see out the first half 0-2.

Leipzig took the lead in the second half, with Andre Silva finding the net after 62 minutes. In the end though, Bayer at the 64 minute mark increased their advantage via a Jeremie Frimpong goal, leaving the final score at 3-1.

For Leipzig, Dominik Szoboszlai, Benjamin Henrichs, Tyler Adams, Solomon Bonnah and Amadou Haidara, came on for Brian Brobbey, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Lukas Klostermann and Emil Forsberg. Bayer brought on Odilon Kossounou, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri and Lucas Alario, to replace Patrik Schick, Amine Adli, Robert Andrich, Florian Wirtz and Moussa Diaby.

There were bookings for Emil Forsberg from Leipzig. For Bayer, Robert Andrich, Lukas Hradecky and Jeremie Frimpong saw yellow.

Leipzig will next play Union Berlin away, with Bayer facing Greuther Fürth at home.