Visitors leave with nothing, as Sampdoria secure 3-1 home win against Verona

On Saturday, Hellas Verona suffer an away defeat to Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Sampdoria were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Verona were coming from a 2-1 win against Empoli. As the table looks today, Sampdoria are in 14th place on the table and has 15 points while Verona sit in 9th with 19 points after 14 matches.

Verona started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Adrien Tameze giving The Yellow and Blues the lead, 37 minutes in to see out the first half 0-1.

The Blue-circled fought back, with a goal from Antonio Candreva in the 51st minute. The momentum was now with Sampdoria, who then scored again through a goal from Albin Ekdal, 77 minutes in to establish a 2-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Nicola Murru just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-1.

For Sampdoria, Maya Yoshida, Adrien Silva, Radu Matei Dragusin, Manolo Gabbiadini and Nicola Murru, came on for Alex Ferrari, Valerio Verre, Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella and Tommaso Augello. Verona replaced Giovanni Simeone, Adrien Tameze and Nicolo Casale for Kevin Lasagna, Miguel Veloso and Matteo Cancellieri.

There were bookings for Bartosz Bereszynski, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby and Fabio Quagliarella from Sampdoria. For Verona, Davide Faraoni saw yellow.

Sampdoria will next travel to Fiorentina, while Verona will face Cagliari at home.