Visitors leave with nothing as Arsenal see off Newcastle in 2-0 victory

Arsenal's 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, was hard fought at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Liverpool. Newcastle, on the other hand, were unable to beat Brentford in a 3-3 draw. As things stand, Arsenal are in 5th place on the table and has 23 points while Newcastle sit in 20th with 6 points after 13 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Arsenal piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Bukayo Saka giving The Gunners the lead at the 56 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Gabriel Martinelli in the 66th minute to make it 2-0.

Both managers used all substitutions. For Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette and Mohamed Elneny, came on for Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey, Newcastle brought on Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy and Isaac Hayden to replace Matt Ritchie, Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey.

There were bookings for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal. For Newcastle, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles saw yellow.

Arsenal will play their next fixture away against Manchester United, while Newcastle will face Norwich City at home.