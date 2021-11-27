Travelling Arminia are humbled in a 1-0 defeat by Bayern

Bayern Munich beat Arminia Bielefeld with a thumping 1-0 victory on Saturday at Football Arena Munich. Bayern were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-1 to Augsburg. Arminia are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Bayern and Arminia currently occupy 1st and 17th spots in the table, with 31 points and 9 points respectively after 13 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, The Reds applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Leroy Sane giving Bayern the lead in the 71st minute. The final result, Bayern 1, Arminia 0.

For Bayern, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Niklas Sule, came on for Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane and Lucas Hernandez. Arminia brought on Robin Hack, Bryan Lasme, Nathan De Medina, Edimilson Fernandes and Janni Serra, to replace Patrick Wimmer, Fabian Klos, Andres Andrade, Sebastian Vasiliadis and Alessandro Schopf.

There were bookings for Lucas Hernandez from Bayern. For Arminia, Bryan Lasme saw yellow.

Bayern will next travel to Borussia Dortmund, while Arminia will face FC Köln at home.