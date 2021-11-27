Rayo claim draw vs Valencia: 1-1 at the Mestalla

Valencia were held to 1-1 draw by Rayo down on Saturday at the Mestalla. Valencia wanted to improve their league standing after a scoreless draw against Real Sociedad in their previous match. Rayo were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-1 victory against Mallorca. Following today's result, Valencia are in 9th place on the table and has 19 points while Rayo sit in 5th with 24 points after 15 matches.

Valencia started the game well, thanks to a goal from Carlos Soler at the 19 minute mark, finalising the first half 1-0.

Rayo took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Isi Palazon, 64 minutes in. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Valencia, Maxi Gomez, Yunus Musah, Denis Cheryshev, Marcos De Sousa and Koba Koindredi, came on for Goncalo Guedes, Daniel Wass, Helder Costa, Hugo Duro and Hugo Guillamon. Rayo replaced Unai Lopez, Isi Palazon, Sergi Guardiola and Óscar Valentín for Jose Pozo, Andres Martín, Bebe and Kevin Rodrigues.

There were bookings for Carlos Soler, Mouctar Diakhaby, Omar Alderete, Jose Luis Gaya, Dimitri Foulquier and Daniel Wass from Valencia. For Rayo, Esteban Saveljich, Santi Comesana, Isi Palazon, Alejandro Catena and Óscar Valentín saw yellow.

Valencia will next travel to Celta Vigo, while Rayo will face Espanyol at home.