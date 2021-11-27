Norwich and Wolves share points, in a goal-less draw

Norwich were held to 0-0 draw by Wolves down on Saturday at Carrow Road. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Norwich were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Southampton at home (2-1), the other to Brentford away (2-1). Wolves, on the other hand, were coming from a 1-0 win against West Ham United. As the table looks today, Norwich are in 19th place, with 9 points from 13 matches, while Wolves sit in 6th, with 20 points from 13.

Norwich brought on Lukas Rupp, Christos Tzolis and Kieran Dowell for Mathias Normann, Josh Sargent and Milot Rashica. Wolves brought on Adama Traore, Leander Dendoncker and Ki-Jana Hoever, to replace Trincao, Nelson Semedo and Hee-chan Hwang.

There were bookings for Billy Gilmour and Ben Gibson from Norwich, and Ruben Neves and Nelson Semedo, for Wolves.

Norwich will next travel to Newcastle United, while Wolves will face Burnley at home.