Mallorca and Getafe share points, in a goal-less draw

Saturday's fixture between Mallorca and Getafe delivered a goalless draw at Estadi de Son Moix. Mallorca were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 3-1 to Rayo Vallecano. Getafe, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 4-0 victory against Cádiz. As the table looks today, Mallorca and Getafe sit 14th, (16 points) and 19th, (10 points), spots respectively, after 15 matches.

For Mallorca, Take and Abdon, came on for Jordi Mboula and Angel Rodriguez. Getafe brought on Jaime Mata, Florentino Luis and Darío Poveda, to replace Sandro Ramirez, Mauro Arambarri and Carles Alena.

The referee booked Jordi Mboula, Franco Russo and Abdon for Mallorca.

Mallorca will play their next fixture away against Atletico Madrid, while Getafe will face Athletic Bilbao at home.