Liverpool on fire, scoring 4 without reply at Anfield

Liverpool cruises against Southampton on a home win at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 4-0 victory against Arsenal. Soton were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Norwich City. As it stands, Liverpool are currently 2nd with 28 points from 13 matches, while Soton sit in 14th, with 14 points from 13.

The Reds didn't take long to start the rout, with an early goal from Diogo Jota in the 2nd minute. The momentum was now with Liverpool, who then scored again through a second effort from Diogo Jota at the 32 minute mark to establish a 2-0. However they weren't finished yet and Thiago made it 3-0 at the 37 minute mark, finalising the first half 3-0.

Liverpool started the second half with renewed vigour, with Virgil Van Dijk finding the net, at 52 minutes. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 4-0 to Liverpool.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Takumi Minamino, came on for Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota, Soton brought on Nathan Redmond, Nathan Tella and Kyle Walker-Peters to replace Jan Bednarek, Che Adams and Romain Perraud.

The referee booked Jan Bednarek for Soton.

Liverpool will next travel to Everton, while Soton will face Leicester City at home.