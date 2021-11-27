Hoffenheim cruise to win against Greuther Fürth in a 6-3 victory at Furth

Greuther Fürth on Saturday lost to Hoffenheim on a home defeat at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer. Greuther Fürth were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to B Mönchengladbach. Hoffenheim were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against RB Leipzig. As it stands, Greuther Fürth and Hoffenheim are 18th, (1 point) and 5th, (20 points), spots respectively, after 13 matches.

Greuther Fürth didn't take long to start the rout, with Jamie Leweling finding the net at the 22 minute mark. However, their lead didn't last for long, Ihlas Bebou producing an equaliser in the 32nd minute, bringing Hoffenheim level. The momentum was now with From Kraichgau region, who then scored again through a goal from Georginio Rutter at the 40 minute mark to establish a 2-1. However, Greuther Fürth secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Timothy Tillmann just before half-time, finishing the first half 2-2.

Hoffenheim continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Georginio Rutter finding the net again, 57 minutes in. From Kraichgau region looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a effort from Ihlas Bebou at the 62 minute mark to establish a 4-2. The momentum was now with Hoffenheim, who then scored again through a goal from Marco Meyerhofer, at 66 minutes to establish a 5-2. However, Greuther Fürth weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Branimir Hrgota at the 67 minute mark. In the end though, Hoffenheim secured the points emphatically, with a hat trick effort from Ihlas Bebou at the 80 minute mark and seeing the game end 6-3.

For Greuther Fürth, Cedric Itten, Abdourahmane Barry, Jeremy Dudziak and Sebastian Griesbeck, came on for Dickson Abiama, Simon Asta, Timothy Tillmann and Havard Nielsen. Hoffenheim brought on Angelo Stiller, Andrej Kramaric, Chris Richards, Sargis Adamyan and Havard Nordtveit, to replace Diadie Samassekou, Kevin Akpoguma, Munas Dabbur, Ihlas Bebou and Georginio Rutter.

The referee booked Max Christiansen for Greuther Fürth.

Greuther Fürth will play away against Bayer Leverkusen, while Hoffenheim will face Eintracht Frankfurt at home.