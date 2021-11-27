Hertha and Augsburg draw 1-1 at the Olympiastadion

On Saturday, Hertha and Augsburg were held to a 1-1 draw at the Olympiastadion. Hertha were hoping to get something from this game after losing 2-0 to Union Berlin in their previous fixture while Augsburg were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Bayern Munich. After today's result, Hertha and Augsburg sit 14th, (14 points) and 16th, (13 points), in the table respectively, after 13 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Old Lady, thanks to Marco Richter finding the net just before half-time

Augsburg took the lead in the second half, with Michael Gregoritsch finding the net just before the final whistle. The game ended 1-1.

For Hertha, Stevan Jovetic, Davie Selke, Dennis Jastrzembski and Deyovaisio Zeefuik, came on for Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Ishak Belfodil, Maximilian Mittelstadt and Marco Richter. Augsburg brought on Fredrik Jensen, Sergio Cordova, Florian Niederlechner, Michael Gregoritsch and Raphael Framberger, to replace Mads Pedersen, Ruben Vargas, Arne Maier, Andi Zeqiri and Daniel Caligiuri.

There were bookings for Marco Richter and Stevan Jovetic from Hertha, and Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn and Iago, for Augsburg.

Hertha will play away against Stuttgart, while Augsburg will face Bochum at home.