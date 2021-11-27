Fiorentina suffer at the hands of Empoli as home team is triumphant

On Saturday, Fiorentina suffer an away defeat to Empoli at Carlo Castellani. Empoli were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Hellas Verona. Fiorentina, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 4-3 win against AC Milan in their last match. As the table looks today, Empoli and Fiorentina currently occupy 10th and 8th spots in the table, with 19 points and 21 points respectively after 14 matches.

Following a goalless first half, The Purple One fought back the second half, with Dusan Vlahovic giving Fiorentina the lead in the 57th minute. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Filippo Bandinelli, 87 minutes in, brought Azzurri level. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Andrea Pinamonti just before the final whistle to make it 2-1.

For Empoli, Nicolas Haas, Filippo Bandinelli, Nedim Bajrami, Riccardo Marchizza and Andrea La Mantia, came on for Szymon Zurkowski, Liam Henderson, Patrick Cutrone, Fabiano Parisi and Federico Di Francesco. Fiorentina brought on Gaetano Castrovilli, Nicolas Gonzalez, Youssef Maleh and Sofyan Amrabat, to replace Alfred Duncan, Riccardo Saponara, Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Torreira.

There were bookings for Lorenzo Tonelli from Empoli, and Lucas Torreira, for Fiorentina.

Empoli will next play Torino away, with Fiorentina facing Sampdoria at home.