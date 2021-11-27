Cologne-Gladbach: Victory for FC Köln, in a 4-1 trashing at the Rhein Energie Stadion

FC Köln eased past B Mönchengladbach in a 4-1 victory on Saturday at the Rhein Energie Stadion. Cologne arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Mainz. Gladbach were able to continue their winning streak after a 4-0 win against Greuther Fürth in their last match. At the moment, both teams are on 18 points and sit in 10th and 11th places respectively after 13 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Cologne who started the second half well, with Dejan Ljubicic giving Cologne the lead, 55 minutes in. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Jonas Hofmann, 74 minutes in brought Gladbach level. However, each side looked hungry to win and The Billy Goats then found the back of the net, 77 minutes in thanks to Mark Uth, taking the score to 2-1. Cologne looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Ondrej Duda at the 78 minute mark to establish a 3-1. The Billy Goats then netted again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Sebastian Andersson just before the final whistle to make it 4-1.

For Cologne, Kingsley Schindler, Sebastian Andersson, Mark Uth, Louis Schaub and Jan Thielmann, came on for Jonas Hector, Anthony Modeste, Florian Kainz, Dejan Ljubicic and Ondrej Duda. Gladbach brought on Marcus Thuram, Florian Neuhaus, Luca Netz and Stefan Lainer, to replace Lars Stindl, Kouadio Kone, Joe Scally and Patrick Herrmann.

There were bookings for Ondrej Duda from Cologne, and Yann Sommer, Denis Zakaria and Marcus Thuram, for Gladbach.

Cologne will play their next fixture away against Arminia Bielefeld, while Gladbach will face SC Freiburg at home.