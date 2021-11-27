Brighton and Leeds can only manage a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium

Saturday's fixture between Brighton and Leeds delivered a goalless draw at the Amex Stadium. Both teams came from defeats in their previous league games. Brighton were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Aston Villa. Leeds, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Tottenham Hotspur. After today's result, Brighton are in 8th place on the table and has 18 points while Leeds sit in 17th with 12 points after 13 matches.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Brighton, Jurgen Locadia, Solly March and Jeremy Sarmiento, came on for Neal Maupay, Tariq Lamptey and Jakub Moder, Leeds brought on Jamie Shackleton, Pascal Struijk and Tyler Roberts to replace Kalvin Phillips, Junior Firpo and Jack Harrison.

There were bookings for Yves Bissouma from Brighton, and Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente and Jamie Shackleton, for Leeds.

Brighton will next play West Ham United away, with Leeds facing Crystal Palace at home.