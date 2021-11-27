Borussia Dortmund take all 3 points, after 3-1 victory against Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund beat Wolfsburg with a thumping 3-1 victory on Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena. Wolfsburg arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Arminia Bielefeld in their previous game. Dortmund were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Stuttgart in their last match. After today's result, Wolfsburg are in 7th place on the table and has 20 points while Dortmund sit in 1st with 30 points after 13 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Wolves, thanks to an early goal from Wout Weghorst in the 2nd minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Emre Can equalised for Dortmund in the 35th minute, which brought Marco Rose's squad level at 1-1 at the half time break

Die Borussen started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with a goal from Donyell Malen in the 55th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Erling Haaland at the 81 minute mark with a final score of 3-1.

For Wolfsburg, Paulo Otavio, Luca Waldschmidt, Kevin Mbabu and Maximilian Philipp, came on for Jerome Roussillon, Lukas Nmecha, Ridle Baku and Josuha Guilavogui. Dortmund brought on Ansgar Knauff, Erling Haaland, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Axel Witsel, to replace Marius Wolf, Donyell Malen, Nico Schulz and Emre Can.

There were bookings for Dodi Lukebakio, Maxence Lacroix, Lukas Nmecha and Maximilian Arnold from Wolfsburg, and Marius Wolf, for Dortmund.

Wolfsburg will next play Mainz away, with Dortmund facing Bayern Munich at home.