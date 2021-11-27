Bochum prevail in a narrow 2-1 home victory against Freiburg

Bochum strolled past SC Freiburg with a 2-1 win on Saturday at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Bochum were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Bayer Leverkusen whilst Freiburg were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Eintracht Frankfurt. As the table looks today, Bochum and Freiburg currently occupy 12th and 3rd spots in the league, with 16 points and 22 points respectively after 13 matches.

After a goalless first half, Breisgau Brazilians certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, thanks to Philipp Lienhart finding the net, at 51 minutes. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Sebastian Polter, 54 minutes in, brought Bochum level. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Milos Pantovic, 82 minutes in with a final score of 2-1.

For Bochum, Milos Pantovic, Silvere Ganvoula, Maxim Leitsch and Christopher Antwi-Adjej, came on for Gerrit Holtmann, Sebastian Polter, Elvis Rexhbecaj and Takuma Asano. Freiburg brought on Yannik Keitel, Ermedin Demirovic and Roland Sallai for Maximilian Eggestein, Woo-yeong Jeong and Kevin Schade.

There were bookings for Anthony Losilla and Christopher Antwi-Adjej from Bochum. For Freiburg, Lukas Kubler saw yellow.

Bochum next face Augsburg and Freiburg are away to B Mönchengladbach.