Atalanta beat Juventus 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium

Atalanta eased past Juventus in a 1-0 victory on Saturday at the Allianz Stadium. Both Juve and Atalanta arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Juve were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Lazio away (2-0), the other to Fiorentina at home (1-0) while Atalanta were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Spezia Calcio and Cagliari. As it stands, Juve are in 6th place, with 21 points from 14 matches, while Atalanta sit in 4th, with 28 points from 14.

Atalanta dominated the first half, with Duvan Zapata finding the net at the 28 minute mark. The score at half time was 0-1. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

Juve brought on Federico Bernardeschi, Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge for Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie and Alvaro Morata. Atalanta brought on Mario Pasalic, Jose Luis Palomino and Teun Koopmeiners, to replace Matteo Pessina, Davide Zappacosta and Ruslan Malinovskyi.

There were bookings for Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi and Manuel Locatelli from Juve. For Atalanta, Remo Freuler, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Davide Zappacosta, Merih Demiral and Berat Djimsiti saw yellow.

Juve will play their next fixture away against Salernitana, while Atalanta will face Venezia at home.