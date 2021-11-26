Granada drop points against Athletic Bilbao: 2-2 at San Mames Stadium

Athletic Bilbao were held to 2-2 draw by Granada down on Friday at San Mames Stadium. Athletic Bilbao wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Levante in their previous game. Granada lost 4-1 in the last match they played against R Madrid. At the moment, Athletic Bilbao are currently 8th with 20 points from 15 matches, while Granada sit in 16th, with 12 points from 15.

It was an impressive opening from The Lions, with Raul Garcia giving Athletic Bilbao the lead at the 10 minute mark. Nasrids then went on to level the score at 1-1 at the 25 minute mark, thanks to a goal from Darwin Machis. Granada then scored once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Jorge Molina at the 34 minute mark. The first half ended 1-2.

Athletic Bilbao took the lead in the second half, thanks to Luis Maximiano finding the net, at 76 minutes and seeing the game end 2-2.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Athletic Bilbao, Oier Zarraga, Inaki Williams and Alex Petxa, came on for Dani Garcia, Oihan Sancet and Mikel Balenziaga, Granada brought on Luis Abram, Carlos Neva and Yan Eteki, to replace German Sanchez, Darwin Machis and Ruben Rochina.

The referee booked three players. Oier Zarraga from Athletic Bilbao, who saw yellow cards and Inigo Martinez, sent off with a red, as well as for Granada Angel Montoro also seeing yellows.

Athletic Bilbao will next travel to Getafe, while Granada will face Alaves at home.