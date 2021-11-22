Win for Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, as they beat Empoli 2-1

Hellas Verona beats Empoli 2-1 on Monday at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Verona wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Napoli. Empoli are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As things stand, Verona are currently 9th with 19 points from 13 matches, while Empoli sit in 11th, with 16 points from 13.

After a goalless first half, Verona certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, thanks to an early goal from Antonin Barak in the 49th minute. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Simone Romagnoli at the 67 minute mark brought Azzurri level. The Yellow and Blues in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Adrien Tameze. The game ended with a 2-1 victory for Verona.

For Verona, Darko Lazovic, Bosko Sutalo, Martin Hongla and Giangiacomo Magnani, came on for Nicolo Casale, Adrien Tameze, Giovanni Simeone and Darko Lazovic. Empoli replaced Leonardo Mancuso, Liam Henderson, Nicolas Haas, Leo Stulac and Federico Di Francesco for Nedim Bajrami, Samuele Ricci, Kristjan Asllani, Filippo Bandinelli and Ardian Ismajli.

There were bookings for Giovanni Simeone from Verona. For Empoli, Sebastiano Luperto, Federico Di Francesco and Filippo Bandinelli saw yellow.

Verona will next play Sampdoria away, with Empoli facing Fiorentina at home.