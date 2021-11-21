Visiting Napoli left with nothing after Inter take all 3 points

Napoli on away loss to Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Inter wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 1-1 draw with AC Milan in their previous game. Napoli secured a point against Hellas Verona in their previous match. As the table looks today, Inter and Napoli currently occupy 3rd and 1st spots in the league, with 25 points and 32 points respectively after 13 matches.

Napoli started strongly in the first half, with Piotr Zielinski finding the net at the 17 minute mark. However, their lead didn't last for long, Hakan Calhanoglu producing an equaliser, at 25 minutes, bringing Nerazzurri level. However they weren't finished yet and Ivan Perisic made it 2-1 just before half-time. The first half ended 2-1.

Inter continued to pile on the pressure in the second, thanks to Lautaro Martinez finding the net in the 61st minute. Gli Azzurri in turn, then responded, 79 minutes in increasing their lead with an effort from Dries Mertens. The game ended 3-2.

For Inter, Arturo Vidal, Edin Dzeko, Federico Dimarco, Roberto Gagliardini and Martin Satriano, came on for Hakan Calhanoglu, Joaquin Correa, Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic. Napoli brought on Andrea Petagna, Dries Mertens and Eljif Elmas, to replace Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne and Hirving Lozano.

There were bookings for Hakan Calhanoglu, Arturo Vidal, Samir Handanovic and Edin Dzeko from Inter, and Victor Osimhen, Kalidou Koulibaly and Amir Rrahmani, for Napoli.

Inter will next play Venezia away, with Napoli facing Lazio at home.