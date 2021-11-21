Victory beyond reach for Sassuolo, as they only manage a 2-2 draw with Cagliari

Sassuolo were held to 2-2 draw by Cagliari down on Sunday at the MAPEI Stadium. Both Sassuolo and Cagliari came from defeats in their previous league games. Sassuolo were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Udinese. Cagliari, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Atalanta. Following today's result, Sassuolo are in 12th place on the table and has 15 points while Cagliari sit in 19th with 7 points after 13 matches.

Sassuolo found the net first, with Gianluca Scamacca giving Neroverdi the lead in the 37th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Keita Balde equalised for The Islanders just before half-time, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

Sassuolo staged a comeback in the second half, thanks to a goal from Domenico Berardi, 52 minutes in. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Joao Pedro equalised for Cagliari at the 56 minute mark. The game ended wih a 2-2 draw.

For Sassuolo, Gregoire Defrel, Matheus Henrique, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos and Mert Muldur, came on for Gianluca Scamacca, Hamed Junior Traoré, Rogerio and Giacomo Raspadori. Cagliari brought on Alessandro Deiola, Martin Caceres, Leonardo Pavoletti and Christian Oliva, to replace Alberto Grassi, Gabriele Zappa, Keita Balde and Razvan Marin.

There were bookings for Kaan Ayhan from Sassuolo. For Cagliari, Razvan Marin and Alberto Grassi saw yellow.

Sassuolo will next travel to AC Milan, while Cagliari will face Salernitana at home.