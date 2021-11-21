R Madrid secure all 3 points, after a win at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes

R Madrid cruises against Granada on an away win at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Sunday. Granada were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 2-0 to Espanyol. RMA were coming from consecutive wins against Rayo Vallecano and Elche. At the moment, Granada and RMA currently occupy 18th and 1st spots in the table, with 11 points and 30 points respectively after 14 matches.

RMA dominated the first half, with Marco Asensio opening the rout in the 19th minute. RMA looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Nacho at the 25 minute mark to establish a 2-0. However, Nasrids secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Luis Suarez at the 34 minute mark. The score at half time was 1-2.

Los Blancos continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Vinicius Junior, 56 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Ferland Mendy at the 76 minute mark to make it 4-1.

For Granada, Angel Montoro, Raul Torrente Navarro, Ismael Ruiz Sánchez, Jorge Molina and Sergio Escudero, came on for Antonio Puertas, Victor Diaz, Maxime Gonalons, Ruben Rochina and Alberto Soro. RMA brought on Rodrygo, Isco, Luka Jovic, Eduardo Camavinga and Jesus Vallejo, to replace Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and David Alaba.

The referee booked three players. Angel Montoro from Granada, who saw yellow cards and Monchu, sent off with a red, as well as for RMA Isco also seeing yellows.

Granada will next play Athletic Bilbao away, with RMA facing Seville at home.