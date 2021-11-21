Leeds unable to avoid narrow defeat away to Spurs (2-1)

Tottenham Hotspur eased past Leeds United in a 2-1 victory on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Spurs wanted to improve their league standing after a scoreless draw against Everton in their previous match. Leeds, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Spurs are in 7th place, with 19 points from 12 matches, while Leeds sit in 17th, with 11 points from 12.

The Whites found the net first, with Daniel James giving Leeds the lead just before half-time, seeing out the first half 0-1.

The Lilywhites continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Pierre Hojbjerg, 58 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Sergio Reguilon made it 2-1 in the 69th minute to make it 2-1.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Spurs, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon and Dele Alli, came on for Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Lucas Moura, Leeds replaced Junior Firpo, Tyler Roberts and Stuart McKinstry with Mateusz Klich, Adam Forshaw and Joe Gelhardt.

There were bookings for Emerson from Spurs. For Leeds, Joe Gelhardt, Adam Forshaw, Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips saw yellow.

Leeds and Spurs will next play away to Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley respectively.