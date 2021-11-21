Getafe on fire, scoring 4 without reply at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Getafe eased past Cádiz in a 4-0 victory on Sunday at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Getafe arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Villarreal while Cádiz had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao. At the moment, Getafe are in 19th place on the table and has 9 points while Cádiz sit in 16th with 12 points after 14 matches.

Deep Blues started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Mathias Olivera opening the rout early in the first half, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Getafe continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Jorge Cuenca, 60 minutes in. Getafe looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Enes Unal at the 81 minute mark to establish a 3-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Jaime Mata just before the final whistle with a final score of 4-0.

For Getafe, Jaime Mata, Florentino Luis, Darío Poveda, Erick Cabaco and Vitolo, came on for Sandro Ramirez, Nemanja Maksimovic, Enes Unal, Stefan Mitrovic and Carles Alena. Cádiz replaced Salvi Sanchez, Isaac Carcelén, Tomás Alarcon, Alberto Perea and Ruben Sobrino for Ivan Chapela, Fali, Alvaro Jimenez, Anthony Lozano and Alvaro Bastida.

There were bookings for Sandro Ramirez from Getafe. For Cádiz, Alberto Perea, Alex, Varazdat Haroyan and Juan Cala saw yellow.

Getafe will play away against Mallorca, while Cádiz will face Atletico Madrid at home.